POCSO case registered against ex-MLA Chevireddy

Tirupati: Yerravaripalem police filed a case under POCSO against senior YSRCP leader and former Chandragiri MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy.

The case was filed against Reddy for spreading false news of a rape of a High School student who was a minor, last month.

Based on the complaint of the minor girl’s father, police registered the case against Chevireddy under various sections including Cr No 58 /2024 U/S 352,351(2),196(1),61(2),353(1),72(2) rw 3(5) BNS, 67A ITA-2000-2008,23(1) and POCSO ACT 2012,3(1)(z)(zc) SC ST.

Police said the medical examination conducted at the District Maternity Hospital, Tirupati clearly established that there was no sexual assault on the girl.

It may be noted here that, the parents of the minor girl who found her in a semi-conscious condition admitted her at Yerravaripalem hospital on November 5 and later she was shifted to the maternity hospital for better treatment.

The parents in their complaint to the police said that their daughter told them that two unidentified youth attacked her while she was returning home after the school.

The alleged attack on the girl spread like a wildfire while YSRCP leaders including former Chandragiri MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy took no time to assail the NDA government for the assault on the girl.

A section of the media and social media alleged that the girl was raped by two youth which created flutter in the state.

However, the medical reports by the doctors who treated the girl at the government hospital found no sexual assault on the girl.

While the girl informed the police during the inquiry that she concocted that she was attacked by two youth to cover up her friendship with a male student of the same school after they were spotted together by her villagers.