Popularise TTD apps among devotees: JEO Veerabrahmam

Tirupati: TTD Joint Executive Officer Veerabrahmam on Wednesday directed the officials to see that more devotees be equipped with TTD mobile app by taking up aggressive promotion campaigns through display at all information centres and local temples of TTD.

Addressing a virtual conference with officials of TTD information centres and local temples, the JEO said the latest mobile app launched by TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy was downloaded by over 10 lakh devotees within 24 hours and officials should upload more information on TTD Sevas, Darshan tickets and rooms for benefit of devotees. Among others, he instructed officials to take steps to introduce new sevas at Srivari temple inaugurated at Bhubaneswar last year and complete pending works of TTD Kalyana Mandapams there. He also instructed officials to speed up development works at several TTD temples at Upamaka, Ananatavaram, Vontimetta, Kapileswara temple,

Srinivasa Mangapuram, Tondamanadu for the upcoming festivals. DyEO (General) Gunabhushan Reddy, Special grade DyEO Varalakshmi, DyEOs Lokanatham and Vijay Kumar were present.