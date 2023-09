Praasa Mani delivers lecture on ‘Prakruti odilo parisramalu’

Tirupati: A literary event conducted on Saturday in Sri City featured Annadata Mani, often referred to as Praasa Mani as its chief guest. The event was hosted by Sri City’s Spiritual & Literary Forum Srivani in the premises.



Mani, renowned for his Telugu oratory skills, delivered a lecture on ‘Prakruti odilo parisramalu’. His mastery of the Nellore Telugu dialect made his discourse captivating, with his effortless delivery and witty acronyms drawing laughter from the audience. Sri City MD Dr Ravindra Sannareddy felicitated him on the occasion. He said that Mani’s message, which underscores Sanatana Dharma, family values, and interpersonal relationships, is extremely significant and relevant to today’s culture.

In recognition of her incredible aptitude for sketching and drawing, Tripuramtakam Priya Sudarshini, a student of the Class X at the local Accord School was also honoured.