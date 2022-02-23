Prevent encroachments in master plan roads: PS Girisha

Tirupati: Municipal Commissioner P S Girisha on Wednesday directed the officials to take all necessary precautions in prevent encroachments in newly constructed Master Plan Roads (MPR) in the city.

The Commissioner along with engineering and planning department officials inspected the ongoing construction works of MPRs in the city and wanted the officials to complete the works within a stipulated time. He inspected the works at MPR beside Hero Honda Showroom on Renigunta Road, YSR Marg and Korlagunta MPR.

He directed the town planning officials to make proper survey to widen 20 feet Korlagunta Road to 40 feet to meet the traffic in future. He also wanted engineering department officials to give notification for widening road works.

At YSR Marg (DBR Road), the Commissioner wanted officials to complete pending works including drains in speedy manner. Speaking on the occasion, the Commissioner advised the residents and shopkeepers not to encroach roads and involve in unauthorised constructions in the city, otherwise they will be fined apart from demolishing the unauthorised construction.

Later, he inspected the ongoing works at Vinayaka Sagar where he directed the officials to complete lawn spread work, construction of parking area and planting works at earliest. Municipal engineer Chandrasekhar, Deputy Engineers Vijaykumar Reddy, Sanjay Kumar, Assistant City Planners Srinivasulu Reddy, Shanmugam, Surveyors Devanand and Muralikrishna were present.