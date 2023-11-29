PRSI Tirupati chapter bags national award

Tirupati: The Public Relations Society of India (PRSI) Tirupati Chapter has bagged the national award for conducting the best programmes for dissemination of public relations.

The award was presented at the closing ceremony of the 45th International Public Relations Festival on Monday at Dr BR Ambedkar International Convention Centre, Janpath Road, New Delhi.

Tirupati Chapter PRSI Chairman Srinivasa Rao received this award from the hands of Rajya Sabha MP Dr Sonal Mansingh. Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ambassador Rajasekhar, national president of PRSI Dr Ajith Pathak, vice-president US Sharma and secretary general PLK Murthy were present.

PRSI Tirupati chapter has been doing its best to spread public relations for over 30 years. Conducting training programmes for PROs of many corporate organisations to enhance their professional skills, besides Engineering, IT and management students.

TTD public relations officer Dr T Ravi, PRSI Tirupati chapter founder chairman C Ramakantha Sharma, secretary D Chandramohan, treasurer Prof Chakravarty Raghavan, past chairmen Dr C Swarajyalakshmi, Dr NB Sudhakar, Prof Tripurasundari and National council member Harshavardhan Reddy complimented the PRSI officials for winning the coveted national award.