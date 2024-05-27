RAJAMPET LS constituency: All eyes on high-stakes battleground

Tirupati: The Rajampet parliamentary constituency is considered one of the high-profile constituencies in the State, primarily due to the entry of former Chief Minister of combined Andhra Pradesh, Nallari Kiran Kumar Reddy, into the Lok Sabha race for the first time.

His main opponent is the two-time MP and YSRCP heavyweight Peddireddi Midhun Reddy. Further, there was an intense opposition between the Nallari and Peddireddi clans in the region while they both were fighting the direct electoral battle for the first time.

The electioneering in Rajampet has drawn significant attention, even from other constituencies. High-profile leaders like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu and JSP chief Pawan Kalyan have campaigned for BJP candidate Kiran Kumar Reddy. On the YSRCP side, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy have campaigned for Midhun Reddy.

Midhun Reddy began his campaign early, as his candidature was beyond any doubts even before the official announcement by his party, positioning himself ahead of his opponent. In contrast, the NDA partners finalised their seat-sharing agreement much later and Kiran Kumar Reddy’s candidature was announced by the BJP subsequently.

Despite his proactive campaign, Midhun Reddy faced significant anti-incumbency sentiment due to perceived lack of development and ongoing water issues in the constituency. The recent reorganisation of districts also appeared to have negatively impacted YSRCP’s prospects in regions like Madanapalle, Thamballapalle and Piler in the erstwhile Chittoor district, as well as Rajampet and Railway Kodur in the former Kadapa district.

Responding to local sentiments, TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu and BJP candidate Kiran Kumar Reddy promised to create new districts of Madanapalle and Rajampet if elected. It remains to be seen whether this assurance will translate into votes for Kiran.

Despite facing challenges, Midhun Reddy seems to have navigated the anti-incumbency issues effectively. He has built a strong network of party workers during his 10 years period as MP, maintaining direct contact with a wide range of communities, which could help him secure his third consecutive victory on June 4.

Kiran Kumar Reddy, despite entering the race later, conducted an intensive campaign to challenge Midhun’s dominance. However, the sizable Muslim voter base in the constituency might not favour the BJP, though some may support Kiran due to his personal rapport. Kiran remains confident of his chances.

The political climate in Rajampet indicates a tough battle between the two candidates. While Kiran may not win, he could significantly reduce Midhun’s winning margin. Midhun won the 2014 election with a majority of 1,74,762 votes and increased his margin to 2,68,284 votes in 2019. As the counting day approaches, all eyes are on Rajampet to see if an upset is on the horizon.