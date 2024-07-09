Live
Just In
Retired govt employees seek immediate interim relief
TIRUPATI: State Government Retired Employees Association convened its State executive council meeting in Tirupati on Monday.
Addressing the members, association president PPS SNP Sasthri emphasised the association’s commitment to addressing the challenges faced by retired employees, noting that they would work closely with the new government to secure their dues.
The meeting focused on several key demands which include immediate interim relief in light of the anticipated delays in implementing the 12th Pay Revision Commission (PRC), restoration of additional quantum benefits reduced in the 11th PRC, advocating for a return to the previous method of 10 per cent additional quantum for those aged 70 and 15 per cent for those aged 75 and reinstating death relief to one month’s pension, replacing the current provision of Rs 25,000.
State general secretary L Lakshminarayana, treasurer P Nagaraju and associate presidents R Ramamurthy, KS Hanumantha Rao, V Guru Raja Rao, Rao J James and T Jaya Rama Naidu also spoke on the occasion.
Following the meeting, members of the Tirupati district retired employees association, including KR Shankar and treasurer T Siddaiah, along with Tirupati city secretary C Venkatesham Shetty and T Gopal felicitated the state association’s leaders.