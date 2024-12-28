Seamless darshan awaits devotees at Kanipakam Temple on New Year day

Tirupati: Chittoor district Collector Sumit Kumar has assured that adequate arrangements are being made to ensure a smooth and satisfying darshan experience for devotees visiting Kanipakam Sri Varasiddhi Vinayakaswamy Temple for the upcoming New Year celebrations.

He addressed a review meeting at the temple administration office on Friday to discuss arrangements for the expected influx of devotees. The meeting was attended by Superintendent of Police Manikantha Chandolu, Puthalapattu MLA K Murali Mohan, Temple Executive Officer K Penchala Kishore and officials from various departments.

The Collector emphasised the importance of inter-departmental coordination to manage the anticipated large crowd. Instructions were issued for effective queue line management, traffic control, sanitation, uninterrupted power supply and medical camp setups. He announced the deployment of an RDO as a coordinating officer and additional sanitation staff for maintaining cleanliness.

SP Manikantha Chandolu highlighted the need for well-organised parking facilities to avoid traffic congestion. He stressed meticulous queue management and special arrangements for children and senior citizens. A control room will oversee operations, with personnel from various departments working in shifts. MLA Murali Mohan assured that plans are in place to ensure a comfortable experience for an estimated 60000 to 70000 devotees expected on New Year’s Day. He stated that arrangements have been made to accommodate devotees without any inconvenience, promising a memorable and spiritually fulfilling darshan. Darshan timings will start early on January 1 and continue until 10 PM. Chittoor RDO Srinivasulu, temple AEOs Krishna Reddy, Ravindra Babu and Dhanunjaya, along with representatives from multiple departments were present.

The district administration and temple authorities extended an open invitation to devotees to participate in the auspicious New

Year celebrations and

enjoy the divine blessings of Lord Vinayaka.