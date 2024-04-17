Live
SPMVV inks MoU with Kathmandu University
To promote research collaborations and achieve the objectives of NEP-2020
Tirupati: Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Kathmandu University, Nepal. Vice Chancellor of SPMVV Prof D Bharathi signed the MoU with her counterpart of Kathmandu University Prof Bhola Thapa on the sidelines of the 98th annual conference of Association of Indian Universities held in Hyderabad on Tuesday.
The MoU enables both the universities to work in common research fields and facilitate students’ mobility, research collaborations, faculty exchange programmes etc. The main objective behind this is to accomplish the objectives of NEP 2020.
