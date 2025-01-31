SPMVV pays tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on Martyr’s Day

Tirupati: Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV) observed Martyr’s Day with solemn reverence to honour the memory of Mahatma Gandhi. The observation ceremony was held at Gandhi Square in the campus on Thursday.

Vice-Chancellor Prof V Uma addressed the gathering and emphasised the importance of inculcating Gandhian philosophy among the youth. She highlighted how Gandhi’s principles of truth, non-violence and self-discipline remain relevant in today’s society and urged students to follow his teachings in their lives.

Registrar Prof N Rajani spoke about the greatness of Gandhi’s principles and their significance in the contemporary world. She stressed the importance of adopting his ideals to build a just and harmonious society.

A floral tribute was offered and a garland was placed on the statue of Mahatma Gandhi as a mark of respect. The event was attended by deans of different schools, faculty members, non-teaching staff and students, making it a heartfelt homage to the Father of the Nation.