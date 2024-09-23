  • Menu
Sri Krishnapura Matha chief pontiff visits Sri Vidyasagara Theertha Swamy Tirumala

Sri Vidyasagara Theertha Swamy, chief pontiff of Sri Krishnapura Matha, Udipi, offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara Swamy in Tirumala on Sunday.

Tirumala: Sri Vidyasagara Theertha Swamy, chief pontiff of Sri Krishnapura Matha, Udipi, offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara Swamy in Tirumala on Sunday. He was accorded traditional welcome amidst Veda mantras chanting. Temple Deputy EO Lokanadham welcomed the pontiff.

Temple Peishkar Ramakrishna, VGO Surendra, Parpatheyadar Bala and others were present.

More Stories
