Sri Rama Navami & Pattabhisheka Asthanams at Tirumala on March 30 & 31

TIRUMALA: In connection with the auspicious Sri Rama Navami and Sri Rama Pattabhishekam on March 30 and 31, the TTD is conducting Asthanams on the respective days at Tirumala temple. On the day of Sri Rama Navami on March 30, the utsava deities of Sri Sita, Lakshmana, Anjaneya Sameta Sri Ramachandra Swamy will be seated at Ranganayakula Mandapam on a special platform and Snapana Tirumanjanam will be performed between 9 am and 11 am to the deities.

Later in the evening, Hanumantha Vahana Seva takes place between 6.30 pm and 8 pm followed by Sri Rama Navami Asthanam at Bangaru Vakili between 9 pm and 10 pm. On March 31, Sri Rama Pattabhishekam Asthanam will be performed between 8 pm and 9 pm at Bangaru Vakili inside Tirumala temple.