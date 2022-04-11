Srirama Navami celebrated with fervour in pilgrim city

Tirupati: Srirama Navami, one of the most important Hindu spring festivals celebrating the birthday of Lord Rama was observed with religious fervour and enthusiasm in the pilgrim city on Sunday. Special pujas were held in the temples including TTD's Kodandarama Swamy temple where a series of religious programmes conducted to mark the birthday of Lord Rama. In Tirumala temple, as part of Sri Rama Navami Asthana celebrations, Snapana Tirumanjanam (celestial bath) was conducted for the Utsava idols of Sri Rama, Sita, Lakshmana and Anjaneya.

Temple priests performed the hour-long ritual amidst chanting of slokas from Taittariya Upanishad, Purusaivari Suktam, Sri Suktam, Nila Suktam, Pancha Shanti mantras and pasuras from Divya Prabandam, eulogising the divine glory of Lord Srirama. Sri Pedda Jeeyar Swamy and Sri Chinna Jeeyar Swamy, TTD EO Dr K S Jawahar Reddy and DyEO Ramesh Babu were present. In Kodandarama Swamy temple in Tirupati, as part of Navami celebrations, Abhishekam was performed to the Moolavarlu (presiding deity) in the morning after Suprabatham and Unjal seva held in the evening after which the deity was taken in procession atop Hanumantha, the favorite devotee of Lord Rama, vahanam in the four Mada streets around the shrine. Devotees gathered in large numbers to have a glimpse of Rama mounted on Hanumantha Vahanam, an embodiment of devotion on the auspicious occasion of Rama Navami. Seetharama Kalyanam, the celestial wedding of Rama with Sita was performed in Ramalayam in Sanjay Gandhi colony in the city. Temple trustee Muni Subramanyam along with his spouse offered Pattu Vasthram to the deity. Devotees turned in good numbers to witness the Kalyanam.

On the occasion of Srirama Navami, BJP activists led by senior leader Gundala Gopinath distributed 'panakam' and 'vadapappu' which is believed to be the favorite Prasadam for Lord Rama to the devotees in Govindaraja Swamy temple street here.