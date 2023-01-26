Stage set for 'Yuva Galam' padayatra by Nara Lokesh

Tirupati: The TDP cadres are eagerly waiting for the formal launch of Yuva Galam padayatra of party national general secretary Nara Lokesh from Kuppam on January 27. Party leaders and workers from all the 14 constituencies in the erstwhile Chittoor district are planning to reach Kuppam to take part in the padayatra.

Lokesh will be walking for 4,000 kilometres in 400 days covering all the districts starting from Kuppam to Srikakulam. The TDP cadres have taken this padayatra prestigiously and putting in all efforts to make it a grand success

Speaking to The Hans India, former Minister and senior TDP leader N Amaranatha Reddy said that Lokesh will reach Kuppam on Thursday afternoon after worshipping Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala. On Friday, he will offer prayers at Varadaraja Swamy temple at Lakshmipuram in Kuppam followed by prayers in the nearby mosque and church before proceeding to the public meeting.

The public meeting will be attended by all top leaders of the party from AP and Telangana including politburo members. On the first day he will cover around six kilometres before taking a night halt. The padayatra will continue in Kuppam constituency for three days and enter Palamaner on the fourth day.

The padayatra will continue in the erstwhile Chittoor district for 43 days which may even take a few days more. He said that police have imposed unnecessary restrictions.

Now, the police have imposed 29 restrictions for the public meeting and 22 for padayatra. Following the stiff resistance by TDP leaders the restrictions for public meeting and padayatra were reduced to 15 and 14 respectively.