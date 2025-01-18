Steering their way through life

Tirupati: In the bustling pilgrim city of Tirupati, a group of determined women is challenging societal norms and breaking free from the shackles of prejudice. Once confined by circumstances, these women have now become successful auto drivers, steering their way towards self-reliance and dignity.

Sridevi, a 42-year-old mother of two, embodies this inspiring transformation. Forced into hardship after her husband abandoned the family, Sridevi found herself struggling to provide for her daughters. Her husband, plagued by

alcoholism and irresponsibility, left her with no support system.

Determined to break free from this cycle, Sridevi sought help through a friend who introduced her to Rastriya Seva Samithi (RASS), a local NGO dedicated to empowering women through vocational training and financial aid.

RASS offered Sridevi driving lessons and facilitated a loan to purchase an auto-rickshaw. This opportunity became a turning point in her life. With relentless determination, she not only sustained her family but also supported her daughters' education.

Today, one daughter has successfully completed her Master of Computer Applications (MCA), while the other is in her final year of engineering. Sridevi's journey stands as a testament to resilience and the power of self-reliance. Sridevi's story is not an isolated one.

Over 200 women in Tirupati have ventured into the male-dominated world of auto driving, overcoming societal biases to support their families. Many of these women are single mothers, widows, or survivors of domestic abuse, each driven by necessity and courage. Despite facing hostility and competition from male drivers, they have carved out a niche by providing safe transportation for school children and working women.

Nagamani, another inspiring figure, turned to auto driving after losing her husband. She candidly shares the challenges of navigating a profession where male drivers often exhibit hostility and refuse to cooperate. However, by focusing on niche services like school transport, Nagamani and many others have secured a stable income, ensuring financial support for their families.

RASS Project Director Nagaraju highlighted the growing demand for private transport in Tirupati, driven by the influx of over one lakh pilgrims daily. Recognizing this, RASS initiated training and financial support programs for women, empowering them to own and operate auto-rickshaws. Over the past decade, 200 women have benefited from this initiative, inspiring many more to follow in their footsteps.

Banks have also noted the remarkable commitment of these women, with higher loan repayment rates encouraging further financial support. This success underscores the potential of empowering women through self-employment initiatives.

In Tirupati, these women are not just driving autos—they are driving change, breaking barriers, and redefining societal norms. Their journey serves as a beacon of hope and inspiration, proving that with determination and support, women can overcome adversity and transform their lives.