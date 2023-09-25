Stolen TTD electric bus found at Naidupeta

Tirumala: The TTD free bus, Srivari Dharmaratham, used for free transport of pilgrims at Tirumala which was stolen in the early hours on Sunday was found later at Naidupeta, 90 km from here.

The driver as usual went to the charging point at GNC toll gate on the hills where the bus was stationed on Saturday night after completion of the daylong trips, for recharge, at 3 am on Sunday and was shocked at not finding the electric bus.

After searching for the bus along with other employees in vain, he reported the missing bus to the officer concerned who promptly reported it to the police. After a frantic search at Tirumala, a complaint was lodged at Tirumala Two Town police station who registered a case on the missing of the electric bus No. AP 39 UP 2757 valued at Rs two crore.

Police sent an alert to all the districts leading to Naidupeta police (highway patrol party) finding the electric bus and followed it. On seeing the police, the person who took away the bus stopped it and fled from the spot.

Sources said that the culprit was forced to leave the bus after the charging was over. The Naidupeta police seized the bus and it was brought back to Tirumala much to the relief of TTD authorities. Investigation is on to identify those who were involved in stealing the bus at Tirumala.

The incident which took place at the high security Tirumala at the time of Brahmotsavams which are taking place under the security of over 4,000 police personnel created flutter. The accused drove the bus past two check-posts - one at GNC gate at Tirumala starting point and another at Alipiri down the hills at the end of the ghat road.