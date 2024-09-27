  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Tirupathi

Strategic Decision: Jagan not be stopped at Alipiri

Strategic Decision: Jagan not be stopped at Alipiri
x
Highlights

In a strategic move the TDP led alliance partners decided not to prevent YSRCP chief YS Jaganmohan Reddy at Alipiri in Tirupati.

Tirupati: In a strategic move the TDP led alliance partners decided not to prevent YSRCP chief YS Jaganmohan Reddy at Alipiri in Tirupati. All the three parties felt that they should not stop any devotee if he has faith in Lord Venkateshwara.

Since Jagan is the ex- chief minister as per protocol, the TTD officials will take the register to the Guest House where he would check in. If he signs the register he would be allowed to enter the temple or else he would be prevented.

However the alliance activists will stage a silent dharna at Alipiri. The three parties were of the view that neither government nor the parties should interfere with the work of TTD which is an independent body. Hence the activists have been directed to maintain peace and refrain from any attempt to stop Jagan.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick