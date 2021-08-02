Strengthen BJP from booth-level, cadre told

Tirupati: BJP national organisational deputy general secretary Siva Prakash sought the party leaders and activists to take necessary measures to strengthen the party from booth level in Tirupati Paliamentary constituency.



The party leader who was here on Sunday convened a meeting with local leaders at the BJP office located at Bairagipatteda.

He discussed with them about the strategy to follow to strengthen the party and sought them to create awareness among people on all welfare schemes being implemented by the Centre. He asked the party activists to work with commitment and dedication. Siva Prakash told the party cadre to fight against the anti-people's policies of the State government and take up agitations on social issues.

BJP Chittoor district president Dayakar Reddy, State special invitee Santha Reddy, State spokesperson Bhanu Prakash Reddy, district cultural cell convener Gundala Gopinath, A Munikrishna Yadav, Subramanyam Reddy, Sarath, Chandra Reddy and others were present.