Study material distributed to Class X students

Tirupati: Sri City Foundation distributed study material, titled 'Vijaya Sadhana' to the Class X students of ZP High Schools of Irugulam and Madanapalem, who will appear for the public examinations shortly.The study material was procured from the District Common Examination Board, Department of Education, Chittoor district. Sri City Foundation Senior Manager Surendra Kumar gave away the study material at both the schools on Thursday.





The students expressed their gratitude and mentioned that the study material will help them to prepare for the public examinations in a better way. Meanwhile as part of the 52nd National Safety Week celebrations, a drawing competition was held for the Class 6 to 9 students of Madanapalem and Irugulam ZP High Schools, Chinmaya Vidyalaya and Accord School on Thursday under the auspices of Sri City Foundation and Safety Department. Winners will be awarded prizes on March 4 at the Safety Week concluding event.











