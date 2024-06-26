Supply Telugu Ganga water to SW hostel: Mayor

Tirupati: Mayor Dr R Sirisha along with corporators and corporation officials inspected thesocial welfare(SW) hostel in Chennareddy Colony in the city on Tuesday.

The Mayor undertook the visit following a complaint by the students about lack of facilities at the hostel during the Praja Phiryadula ParishkaraVedika on Monday.

The Mayor along with corporator Punitha Venkatesh inspected the hostel on Tuesday. The students complained that they were facing scarcity of water and also brought to her notice the poor maintenance of toilets. The Mayor directed the corporation officials to provide water through tankers to the hostel. She wanted the officials to ensure Telugu Ganga water supply as it will be permanent solution for providing the required water to the students in the hostel.

Rajesh, Venkatesh, Arun Kumar, DE Sravanthi and sanitary supervisor Chenchaiah were present.