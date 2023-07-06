SVU brings in online payment system to get certificates

Tirupati: In a big step towards the convenience of students, Sri Venkateswara University has introduced an online payments system through QR code to get the degree certificates. This initiative aims to alleviate the inconvenience caused by the rush of students at the university and ensure a smooth and speedy disposal of certificates.

SV University Vice Chancellor Prof K Raja Reddy along with Registrar Prof OMd Hussain and others released the QR code at his chambers on Wednesday.

He stated that online payments through QR code will effectively address the challenges faced by students during the rush period while also leveraging technology to enhance efficiency.

He also emphasised the University’s commitment to digital transformation and announced plans to introduce Fast Delivery Certificates (Express). These initiatives aim to enhance transparency, convenience and efficiency while significantly reducing the rush of students at the university campus, he felt.

Registrar Prof Hussain expressed his utmost happiness and satisfaction regarding the successful digital payment transformation and the forthcoming Fast Delivery Certificates (Express) initiative. These developments are set to revolutionise administrative processes and provide unparalleled convenience to the students.

With this, students need not go to the banks to pay challans and instead they can pay the required fee online through payment gateway from their place of residence itself.

For further information and to access the online payment system, students can visit the official website of Sri Venkateswara University at www.svuexams.edu.in/certificateportal and enter the details in the application form to get the amount to be paid. By sending the payment receipt to the university, they can get the certificates.

Prof S Kishore, Dean, Examinations, Finance officer Nagesh, Controller of Examinations (CE) M Damla Naik, Y Lokanadham, AAO Examinations and other office superintendents were present on the occasion.