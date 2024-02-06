Live
Taskforce police fatally knocked down by Smugglers
Tirupati: In a shocking incident, a taskforce personnel was fatally knocked down by red sanders smugglers late last night in Gundravaripalli Cross, K V Palli mandal Annamayya district.
Ataskforce team was checking the vehicles at Gundravaripalli cross. A vehicle despite signalling to halt try to speed away leading to knocking down taskforce police Ganesh who tried to stop the vehicle.
The other taskforce personnel managed to stop the vehicle and detained a person in the vehicle while others including the assailant managed to escape.
Search is on to track down the smugglers who fled away. Additional forces were also deployed to trace the escaped smugglers.
In the recent years it was the first incident in which a task force personnel died while on duty.