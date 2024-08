Tata transport vehicle donated to TTD

Tirumala: Ravindra Reddy of Palamaneru handed over a Tata Yodha 1700 BSVI transport vehicle worth over Rs 10 lakh to TTD in Tirumala on Thursday.

Special puja was performed to the vehicle in front of Srivari Temple and the keys were handed over to Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdhary. Karnataka MLA Govindappa, Tirumala DI Subrahmanyam and other officials were present.