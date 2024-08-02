TDP won election with its impractical promises: YSRCP

Tirupati: TDP won in the recent elections mainly because of its impractical ‘super six’ promises, clubbed with jumbling of MLAs and overconfidence, and it made the YSRCP to defeat, former Deputy CM Narayana Swamy.

Speaking to the media here on Thursday, Narayana Swamy said Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu himself admitted that it is very difficult to implement the super six promises at the time of election, which indicates that TDP won the elections by luring people with the tall promises. Soon people will realise that TDP made several promises only to get power, which can't be implemented, he noted.

He further said the YSRCP government led by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had successfully implemented all its promises of welfare schemes and improved education, introduced English medium for the poor to get corporate education and also healthcare. Narayana Swamy was candid enough to say that the jumbling of MLAs (changing of constituencies) and overconfidence also to some extent damaged the party chances. He expressed concern over TDP activists attacking on YSRCP activists in many villages after the elections and warned that they will not keep quiet if the government fails to take action to stop the attacks.

On this connection, he distributed financial assistance to party worker, who was attacked and also suffered property damages. The amount was provided by former CM Jagan Mohan Reddy in support of party workers.

Answering a question, Narayana Swamy said there is no question of he leaving the party as it was Jagan Mohan Reddy, who implemented many schemes for SC, ST, BC and minorities and treated them as his own people, whereas Chandrababu Naidu viewed them as vote bank only.