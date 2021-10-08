Tirumala Brahmotsavam begins on a colourful note

Tirumala: Heralding the commencement of the 9-day annual Brahmotsavam, the celestial flag hoisting 'Dwajarohanam' atop the temple post (Dwajasthambham) was held amidst gaiety and religious fervour at Sri Venkateswara temple in Tirumala on Thursday.

The sonorous chanting of mantras and verses from Garuda Gadyam eulogising the valour of Garuda, the celestial carrier of Lord Vishnu, to mark the occasion added more to the spiritual ambience. The priests led by Kankana Bhattar Vasudeva Deekshithulu hoisted the Dwajapatam (celestial flag) bearing the image of Garuda at the anointed auspicious Meena Lagnam between 5:10 pm and 5:30 pm in the shrine. Earlier, the Dhwajapatam was rendered special pujas in the temple. This was followed by procession of processional deities accompanied by Parivara deities within the temple complex circumambulating Vimana Prakaram. The significance behind this ceremony is Garuda, the ardent disciple of Sri Maha Vishnu (Sri Venkateswara Swamy) goes to all Lokas to invite the three crore deities mentioned in ancient Hindu scriptures, Saptarishis and representatives of different worlds to take part in the Navahnika Brahmotsavam of His Master and make it a grand success.

With Covid restrictions still continuing due to the fear of its third wave, the Tirumala-Tirupati Devastanams decided to conduct the 9-day religious fete within the temple complex with no pilgrim participation, this year also disappointing thousands of devotees across the country. The Vahana sevas will be held daily in the morning and evening in which the processional deities atop the richly-decorated vahanams will be taken in a procession in the Vimana prakaram and reach Kalyanamandapam located in Sampangi prakaram (within the shrine) where the daily Vahana sevas will come to an end after the rituals.

TTD made elaborate arrangements for the live telecast of the Vahanams through its satellite channel SVBC. Garuda Seva, the important event of the 9-day fete, will be held on the fifth day of Brahmotsavam on October 11 while the religious festival comes to an end with Chamrasnanam on October 15. After Dhwajarohanam talking to media persons outside temple, chairman Y V Subba Reddy said though TTD initially planned to organise the annual mega religious fete in a big manner, due to Covid restrictions it has been decided to make it a restricted celebration keeping in view the safety of pilgrims as well TTD employees.