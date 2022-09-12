Tirumala: Kalynakatta spruced up for Brahmotsavam

Tirumala: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) spruced up the Kalyankatta (tonsure centre) keeping in view the ensuing annual Brahmotsavams which attract lakhs of devotees from all over the country.

As many as 1,189 barbers, including 214 women, regular and piecemeal rate barbers are engaged to cope with the rush and ensure no waiting for the devotees desirous of undergoing tonsure as a mark of fulfilment of their vows. The Kalyanakatta will function round-the-clock for the convenience of the pilgrims undergoing tonsure. Tonsuring the head is an age-old practice that most of the devotees visiting Tirumala are still following as a token of devotion and also fulfilment of vows.

Since the celestial fete is set to be held in public i.e. allowing the pilgrims to witness the Vahana sevas which will be held daily in the morning and evening in the four Mada streets around the shrine after a gap of two years, TTD is anticipating a massive turnout of footfalls.

In addition to the Main Kalyanakatta, there are 10 mini-Kalyanakattas located in various places in Tirumala for the convenience of the devotees.

The mini-Kalyanakattas are functioning at PAC (Pilgrim Amenities Complex)-1, PAC-2, PAC-3, SV Rest House and Sri Padmavati Rest House which functions on 24x7 basis while the Kalyanakattas at GNC, Nandakam Rest House, HVC, Kaustubham and Sapthagiri rest houses. They work from early morning 3 am to 9 pm. All Kalyanakattas have adequate bathroom facilities and also provided with solar heaters for hot water systems for devotees' comfort. TTD on its part, for the health and safety of the barbers engaged in tonsuring, is also providing them blades, septic Dettol, aprons, hand gloves, uniforms, PPE kits and masks besides antiseptic lotions. It also deployed required sanitary staff working round-the-clock to keep the tonsure centres clean and tidy.

Senior officers and vigilance personnel were also deputed at the tonsure centres to ensure efficient services and also check any fleecing of pilgrims in the centres where the tonsuring is free.