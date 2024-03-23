Tirupati: 3-day international conference begins in MBU

Tirupati : Fifth international conference on ‘Energy, control, computing and electronic systems’ (ICECCES-2024) with theme ‘Advancing technology: innovations and solutions for the future’, commenced at Mohan Babu University on Friday and will continue until March 24.

During inaugural session, Dr Dipankar Pal from BITS Pilani (Goa Campus), Dr V Sankarnarayanan from NIT Trichy, Gopal Halder from AUPTC, Gurgaon, Vinay Maheswari, Executive Director of Mohan Babu University and Prof Nagaraj Ramrao, Vice-Chancellor released the conference souvenir.

On the first day, a crucial panel discussion titled ‘Powering Tomorrow: Innovations in Energy Infrastructure’ took center stage. Panelists emphasised the importance of sustainability and addressed pressing issues such as global warming, highlighting the urgent need for innovative solutions in the energy sector.

Key university officials, including Registrar Dr K Saradhi, Deans Dr Avireni Srinivasulu, Dr Eswar Sunkara and Dr B M Satish, HoD Dr M S Sujatha along with others took part.