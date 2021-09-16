Tirupati: BJP to celebrate PM Modi's birthday as 'Seva Samarpan Abhiyan'

Tirupati: State BJP is gearing up for the celebration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday as `Seva Samarpan Abhiyan' for 20 days, beginning from September 17.

Speaking to mediapersons after releasing `Abhiyan' poster at a function here on Wednesday, BJP State president Somu Veerraju said that the party will take up various social service activities and mass contact programmes highlighting the BJP government's successful implementation of various welfare schemes and development initiatives nationwide under the able leadership of Modi.

Free ration distribution, vaccination, Swachh Bharat, Man-ki-Baath and blood donation are among the social service programmes to be held while photo exhibitions on Modi's life and achievements and distribution of pamphlets containing the Modi government's successful implementation of schemes and major development works will be taken up as part of the 20-day long social service cum mass contact programme, he said.

A postcard campaign thanking PM Modi for his massive scale free vaccination campaign nationwide against Covid will also be observed.

On the TTD Trust Board formation, the BJP leader said his party will take legal course against the YSRCP government if it appoints a jumbo size trust board to suit it political and other needs.

Warning Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy against playing games, the BJP leader dared him to interfere and control the Christian charitable institutions, the way he was interfering with Hindu religious institutions like temple trust boards.

In this connection, he reminded that the BJP has been demanding to constitute the temples' trust boards with Swamijis and added that the government need not oblige any requests from anyone including Union Ministers in appointing the members for the trust boards.

In the recent Vinayaka Chathurthi festival, Veerraju said that his party succeeded in exposing the double standards of YSRCP government with regard to conduct religious festivals and its step-motherly attitude towards Hindus.

Sharply reacting to Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Minister Sidiri Appalarju slighting BJP as a party of no importance, he said his party will not tolerate such remarks by the Ministers and would retort in a fitting way.