Live
- Apple's New Patent: Unlock Devices with Your Unique Heartbeat
- ‘NKR 21’ Climax: Kalyan Ram’s Film Features Rs. 8 Crore Worth of High-Octane Action
- Amend Prevention of Cruelty Act
- NHAI plans to close toll booth on Bengaluru-Mysuru highway
- World Breastfeeding Week 2024: Dates, Theme, History, Benefits, and Quotes
- ‘Mr Bachchan’ teases Hyderabadis with a metro surprise
- Rimzim Dadu’s Spectacular Collection Shines at Indian Couture Week
- Ram Pothineni wraps dubbing of ‘Double Ismart’
- Allu Sirish’s ‘Buddy’ trailer heightens expectations
- Will meet Naidu on Polavaram issue, says Majhi
Just In
Tirupati: Call centre set up to address complaints in rural areas
People can lodge the complaints on sanitation, drinking water, street lights and others issues by calling 9441725450
Tirupati: In a move to enhance sanitation and drinking water management in rural areas, the district administration has established a call centre at the district gram panchayat officer’s (DPO) office in Tirupati.
The call centre aims to provide regular monitoring and prompt resolution of related issues.
District Collector Dr S Venkateswar unveiled the call centre’s poster at the Collectorate on Tuesday and urged the residents to utilise the new service.
The call centre can be reached at 9441725450 for complaints regarding sanitation, street lights, drinking water and the spread of infections. It operates on all working days from 9 am to 6 pm and accepts reports via phone calls and WhatsApp.
District panchayat officer Susila Devi, divisional panchayat officer Rupa Rani and other divisional officers, along with the call centre staff were present.