Tirupati: Call centre set up to address complaints in rural areas

Tirupati: In a move to enhance sanitation and drinking water management in rural areas, the district administration has established a call centre at the district gram panchayat officer’s (DPO) office in Tirupati.

The call centre aims to provide regular monitoring and prompt resolution of related issues.

District Collector Dr S Venkateswar unveiled the call centre’s poster at the Collectorate on Tuesday and urged the residents to utilise the new service.

The call centre can be reached at 9441725450 for complaints regarding sanitation, street lights, drinking water and the spread of infections. It operates on all working days from 9 am to 6 pm and accepts reports via phone calls and WhatsApp.

District panchayat officer Susila Devi, divisional panchayat officer Rupa Rani and other divisional officers, along with the call centre staff were present.