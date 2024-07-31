  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Tirupathi

Tirupati: Call centre set up to address complaints in rural areas

District Collector Dr S Venkateswar along with district and divisional panchayat officers Susila Devi and Rupa Rani releasing call centre posters in Tirupati on Tuesday
x

District Collector Dr S Venkateswar along with district and divisional panchayat officers Susila Devi and Rupa Rani releasing call centre posters in Tirupati on Tuesday

Highlights

People can lodge the complaints on sanitation, drinking water, street lights and others issues by calling 9441725450

Tirupati: In a move to enhance sanitation and drinking water management in rural areas, the district administration has established a call centre at the district gram panchayat officer’s (DPO) office in Tirupati.

The call centre aims to provide regular monitoring and prompt resolution of related issues.

District Collector Dr S Venkateswar unveiled the call centre’s poster at the Collectorate on Tuesday and urged the residents to utilise the new service.

The call centre can be reached at 9441725450 for complaints regarding sanitation, street lights, drinking water and the spread of infections. It operates on all working days from 9 am to 6 pm and accepts reports via phone calls and WhatsApp.

District panchayat officer Susila Devi, divisional panchayat officer Rupa Rani and other divisional officers, along with the call centre staff were present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X