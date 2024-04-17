Live
Tirupati: ICI celebrates New Year of four States
Indian Culinary Institute (ICI), Tirupati, celebrated ‘Puthandu’ (Tamil New Year), ‘Vishu’ (Kerala New Year), ‘Pana Sankranti’ (Odisha New Year) and ‘Pohela Boishakh’ (Bengal New Year) on Tuesday as the students of the Institute came from across the country.
On this occasion, students dressed in traditional attire, prepared dishes from the four States and served traditional lunch to the participants.
The head of the Institute Dr M Thirulogachander said that executives from Taj Tirupati, Ekante Bliss and Fergusson Centre for Higher Learning have attended.
Following the lunch, students organised cultural activities reflecting the regional traditions and culture and India’s Unity in Diversity.
