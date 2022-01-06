Tirupati: Importance of Trans disciplinary research underlined at meet

Tirupati: The two-day international conference on 'Current trends in Trans Disciplinary Research' (TDR) organised under the UGC funded Center for Trans Disciplinary Research Initiative Centre in Adolescent Health (TRICA), Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV) was concluded on Thursday. Dr Ramanuj Banerjee, Scientist-F and Coordinator of TOCIC, Department of Scientific and Industrial Research, participated as special invitee in the valedictory session.

He discussed a new paradigm of Trans disciplinary research which stresses inquiry driven rather than discipline driven to offer solutions to real life problems. He also suggested creating a consortium of partners, who are working in the field of Trans disciplinary research and public health to enhance TDR activities. Dr Sujit Kumar Pruseth, Academician and Author, Indian institute of Public Administration, New Delhi delivered keynote address and highlighted TDR must contribute to the knowledge economy and he added any discovery should be for welfare and progress of the society.

Dr Pasupuleti Visweswara Rao, faculty in University of Malaysia Sabah, explained several parameters like identifying the roles and responsibilities of partners, opportunities and challenges, for successful and sustainable collaborations in transdisciplinary Research.

Dr M G Anantha Prasad CEO, Jyothy Institute of Technology Foundation. Bengaluru, Prof P Vijaya Lakhsmi, Principal Investigator of TRICA , Prof Uma Maheswari Devi and Prof R Usha, Co- PIs of TRICA, faculty a