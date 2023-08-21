Tirupati: Mobile Aadhaar camps to be held from Aug 22

Tirupati: To provide various services to the needy, mobile Aadhaar camps will be held in the district from August 22 to 25. District Collector K Venkataramana Reddy said that these camps will be held at all mandals and municipalities which the people should make use of.



People can enrol for Aadhaar card at these centres and 5 to 15 years old children can get biometric updates services free of cost.

To get a printed Aadhaar card Rs 30 has to be paid while Rs 50 will be charged for change of address. For both change of address and biometric update one needs to pay Rs 100.

The Collector said that as per the guidelines of the Central government those who enrolled for Aadhaar between 2010 and 2016 and never updated it subsequently, should get them updated by showing any proof and paying Rs 50 fee.

The Unique Identification Authority of India has provided a chance for the citizens of newly formed Tirupati district to change the name of the district from the old district. People may consult volunteer to get the details of nearest Aadhar camp. The Collector has said that so far 2,52,775 Aadhaar services were provided to the people in Tirupati district through ward and village secretariats.