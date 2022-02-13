Tirupati: Officials hand over land papers to Kidambi Srikanth

Tirupati: State government has provided 5.5 acre land in Tirupati to international badminton player from AP and Arjuna awardee Kidambi Srikanth.

The government had earlier promised Srikanth to provide the land to set up a badminton academy. Accordingly, SETVEN CEO Dr V Muralikrishna and Renigunta deputy tahsildar Prem handed over the land papers to Srikanth on Saturday. The allotted land is located near airport opposite a newspaper printing press.