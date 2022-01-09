Tirupati: Offline SSD tokens to locals to be issued tomorrow

Tirupati: The offline 'time slotted sarva darshan (SSD) tokens' for locals will be issued for Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam here from 9 am onwards on January 10.

TTD additional EO AV Dharma Reddy said the tokens will be issued in five centres in the city, including municipal corporation office, Ramachandra Pushkarini, MGM School (Bairagipatteda), MR Palli ZP High School and Jeevakona ZP High School.

The additional EO inspected the arrangements being made for issuing of the tokens at the five counters in Tirupati on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said in view of increasing Omicron cases, TTD has decided to issue tokens only to locals at five places in the city. The tokens will be issued in all these counters continuously till all the 50,000 tickets for 10 days get exhausted, he added.

The devotees will be allowed to enter Tirumala only on the previous day after 2 pm for darshan on next day. The devotees are requested to follow all the Covid norms and come for darshan, he maintained.

Chief engineer Nageswara Rao and chief information officer Sandeep Reddy were also present.