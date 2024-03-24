Tirupati: Parties should cooperate for free, fair polling says Collector Lakshmisha

Tirupati : Collector and District Election Officer Dr G Lakshmisha appealed to all political parties and polling agents to cooperate for free and fair polling and to make voters exercise their franchise in a peaceful manner. Addressing an extensive awareness meeting on model code of conduct (MCC), nominations, campaigning, polling, counting and election apps for political parties representatives on Saturday, he said that the MCC has already come into force from March 16 which will continue till the election process is completed.

Every political party should follow the guidelines of the Central Election Commission and state Chief Electoral Officer. Everyone should ensure that their actions will not affect the law and order situation and voters should be allowed to cast their vote freely without any fear. For this the official machinery is also taking several steps like providing ample police security and central forces will be deployed.

The District Election Officer said that Central government employees will act as micro observers and there will be web casting and videography. There should be no room for violence and steps are being taken to ensure no repolling takes place. Political parties should not intimidate the voters and tempt them for anything. No banners, cut-outs, hoardings, political flexes etc., will not be allowed in any government or public sector undertaking campuses.

Lakshmisha said that to conduct rallies, use mikes and vehicles, the permission of returning parties is a must. For this, parties can use the Suvidha App which will issue necessary permissions to any political party without any discrimination. He added that from the beginning of the MCC till the polling process, all expenditure by parties will be entered in the concerned party’s accounts.

From the commencement of the polling process, the expenditure will go into the personal accounts of candidates. Any bike rallies or other rallies without permissions will be treated as violation to MCC and action will be initiated. DRO Penchala Kishore, EROs Aditi Singh, Kiran Kumar, Ravi Sankar Reddy, Nishanth Reddy, Chandramuni, nodal officers and representatives of political parties attended the meeting.