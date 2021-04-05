Tirupati: Pawan is neither matured nor a real life hero says N Lakshmi Parvathi

Tirupati: Telugu Academy Chairperson N Lakshmi Parvathi criticised Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan saying that he is not a matured leader. He may be a hero in movies but not in real life. Though he is with BJP physically, he works for TDP internally, she commented.

Addressing media here on Monday, she dared Pawan to show factionism anywhere in the state including Pulivendula. His comments on attributing the attacks on Hindu temples to YSRCP were unfortunate.

In fact, it was TDP's N Chandrababu Naidu who demolished 42 temples in the state, she said and added calling YSRCP MPs and MLAs as goons was showing the immaturity of Pawan Kalyan.

Had they resort to such activities he could not even come out of his home, she pointed out.

Attacking Naidu, she said that he spoiler the TDP established by N T Rama Rao. That party chapter is almost closed now leaving Naidu as a corrupt politician and a backstabber whereas with value-based politics, Jagan Mohan Reddy has emerged as a great leader.

Responding to a query, she said that Jr NTR should have responded to the developments in TDP and make a statement that he will come forward as a saviour of the party.

With his decision to boycott Parishad elections, Naidu proved that he became helpless.