Tirupati: Phule Jayanti observed

TTD employees observing Mahatma Jyotirao Phule’s birth anniversary at Mahati auditorium in Tirupati on Thursday
Tirupati: TTD has observed 197th birth anniversary of social reformer Mahatma Jyotirao Phule at Mahati Auditorium here on Thursday. Deputy EOs Devendra Babu and Snehalata recalled the great works of Phule in many fields.

They said his contributions included getting rid of untouchability and caste system, encouraging women education and pioneered the same by making his wife Savitribai Phule to become first woman teacher in India. Mahatma Phule stood as inspiration to many social reformers in the country including the architect of Indian Constitution Dr BR Ambedkar, they added.

Several officials and employees were present.

