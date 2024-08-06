Tirupati: Police warn against illegal parking

Tirupati: To streamline traffic management in the pilgrim city, police started towing vehicles illegally parked on the roads.

On Monday, traffic police called a vehicle owner, who parked his vehicle illegally on the road near TTD administrative building, to remove his vehicle. When he failed to remove, police towed away the vehicle. Traffic police warned of taking severe action against people, who park their vehicles on roads and cause inconvenience to the public and also obstructs traffic. The traffic police action followed by complaints from public and also a series of articles on the inconvenience faced by the people due to parking of vehicles on the roads. The Corporation laid master plan roads and also widened some of the busy roads including Kandadai Ramanuja Marg, Court Road, Jabbar layout and some more. However, the widened roads soon turned as parking lots for vehicle owners. Against this backdrop, police started taking action on wrong parking.

Meanwhile, several citizens were sceptic on police action for illegal parking, saying that it’s only a show in response to the complaints.

Mallikarjun Rao, a resident in Kandadai Ramanuja Marg, cited the wrong parking in the old municipal office (Tilak Road Jabbar layout) and also many other master plan roads that turned into unofficial parking areas.

While others, including Rudra Raju, a retired employee, blamed the Corporation for its apathy in keeping the roads free of illegal parking. The corporation widened the roads but fail to check encroachments and illegal parking,

they pointed out.

People suggested that traffic police and the Corporation authorities should jointly take steps to check illegal parking.