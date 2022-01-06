Tirupati: RASS celebrates Muniratnam's 87th birth anniversary

Tirupati: RashtriyaSeva Samithi (RASS), an NGO, celebrated 87th birth anniversary of its founder secretary late G Muniratnam at RASS building here on Thursday.

In connection with this, about 150 family members of Self-Help Group women donated their blood to NTR blood bank at RASS building and Annadaanam was organised for more than 500 poor. After garlanding Muniratnam's portrait, RASS general secretary S Venkataratnam hailed the memorable services of Muniratnam, who strived to work for uplift of poor and women.

Muniratnamis worked for development of agriculture and providing education to children.He also vowed to continue the welfare activities through RASS for the wellbeing of poor, children, women and farmers. RASS staff Mohan, Yuvaraj, Nandini, Nagamani, Kavitha and others were present.