Tirupati: Sadhu Subramanya Sastry added more to Lord's glory

Tirupati: Noted epigraphist Sadhu Subramanya Sastry brought to light the past glory of world famous Tirumala temple with his yeoman service in collecting, tabulating, deciphering and preserving the inscriptions on the temples, said scholars at a meeting held to commemorate the 132nd Jayanthi of Sastry here on Friday.

Sastry, the first Peshikar of the most popular Hindu temple of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala, made outstanding research on the inscriptions found on Tirumala temple and other temples in and around Tirupati. TTD officials along with Sastry's daughter Girija Devi, grandson Justice CM Murthy, paid rich floral tributes and garlanded the bronze statue of Subramaniam Sastry at SVETA premises here.

Speaking at the Jayanti Sabha held in SVETA, Sadhu Girija Devi said the celebration of her father's Jayanti programme every year was a rich tribute to his contributions to TTD. SVETA Director Prashanti said Sastry when serving as the first Peshikar of Srivari temple had also discharged duties as an epigraphist and translated the collection of copper plate inscriptions found in the temple.

HDPP secretary Rama Rao and research assistant Acharya Nagolu Krishna Reddy, retired Principal I Krishna Reddy and SV Higher Vedic Studies Institute Project officer Dr Akella Vibhishana Sharma lauded

the contributions Sastry in bringing to light past glory of the ancient Tirumala temple.

Marking the occasion, TTD officials richly felicitated the kin of Sastry and presented a memento and Lord's Prasadms. Earlier, a documentary on the life and contributions of Subramanyam Sastry, was also exhibited. TTD Projects Officer Vijayasaradhi and others were present.