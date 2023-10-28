Tirupati: Shilparamam embarks on upgradation of facilities

Tirupati : Shilparamam in Tirupati is gearing up to offer new attractions to the visitors soon. While the major revamp of the whole facility through the implementation of master plan was put on hold due to financial crunch, AP Shilparamam Arts, Crafts & Cultural Society CEO D Syam Sundar Reddy took initiative to get about Rs 1 crore funds to provide some facilities to attract the visitors.

With these funds, more greenery is being provided in the lawns with Rs 30 lakh expenditure. To facilitate artisans to exhibit and sell their products, the dilapidated stalls are being renovated and modernised with an outlay of Rs 30 lakh. This became necessary as the existing stalls have been causing much inconvenience to the artisans with rainwater entering the stalls during rainy season. They were not attractive either.

Dasavatharam statues at the entrance are decorated afresh with new paintings. The Amphitheatre has been renovated afresh with about Rs 2.5 lakh. From entrance to the end of the premises, saplings will be planted in good numbers. There are several other works which are underway, said the Administrative Officer K Khadarvalli. The main intention behind these works was to provide a good ambience both for the visitors as well as the artisans by maintaining a pleasant atmosphere inside Shilparamam, he averred.

Shilparamam has been constantly embarked on getting new attractions from time to time to attract an increasing number of visitors. With the same view, stone idols are being carved by a noted sculptor from the city Pothuluraiah and five others from Allagadda. These idols will also be installed soon.

The AO said that all the works will be completed within the next one month and by November 25, Tourism Minister RK Roja and other dignitaries will inaugurate the new attractions. As the footfall is growing particularly during weekends and touching even 5000, he said that to provide good entertainment to them, cultural programmes are being held every week during evening hours which are getting thunderous applause from the visitors.