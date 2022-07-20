Tirupati: 'Space on Wheels' expo enthrals young students

Tirupati: The miniature rocket models of SHAR left the young students spellbound. Their curiosity over the space was clearly visible with their queries to the organisers about various aspects.

On the occasion of celebrating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, every ministry has been organising various programmes to showcase the accomplishments during the past 75 years. As part of this, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) of the Department of Space has rolled out the 'Space on Wheels' with a specially-designed mobile exhibition.

The objective was to provide insights on ISRO's prowess in deploying rockets, satellites and their applications to realise India's vision of scientific development. It has been touring several schools and public places and attracting a large number of students and the general public.

The SHAR authorities in association with the district education department have made the mobile exhibition vehicle available at three locations in Tirupati city for three days from July 18-20. When Nithisha, a class IX student of Narayana School, told The Hans India, "I have learned many things here. By observing different models, I got better insight into rockets and satellites. It's extremely informative and educational."

The representatives of SHAR said the scale down models, miniature satellite models and also technological applications of satellites invoked scientific temper t among the school students to pursue science and technology as a profession.

The 'Space on Wheels' has models of the first two launch pads, Chandrayaan – 1 mission, Indian Mars orbiter mission – Mangalyaan, Indian remote sensing applications, Indian regional navigation satellite system (IRNSS), Indian satellite communication applications among other things.

The Moon surface was displayed with an artistic view of astronaut and Chandrayaan-II spacecraft. All these models were presented with their details which provide a better insight on them.

The officials explained the details about classification of rockets, how they are made, functioning of a satellite, the information about Astrosat – a multi wavelength astronomical space observatory and many others.

The mobile space vehicle will be placed at SV University campus school till Wednesday which is the final day.