Tirupati: Special app to bring city people closer to Robo Diner

Tirupati: It was a happy and appreciable effort on the part of Robo Diner introducing a special app to take the city people closer to the novel robots food serving restaurant in the pilgrim city, said MP Mithun Reddy.

Speaking after launching the app at a function held in the restaurant on Sunday, Mithun Reddy congratulated Robo Diner proprietor Bharath Kumar Reddy for introducing the special app which he said would be very useful for the customers for advance reservation of table in the robots serving hotel, the first of its kind to offer world standard facilities to the customers. The 'Robo Diner' is sure to provide a thrilling and cherishable experience to the people of the pilgrim city.

Bharath Kumar Reddy said the app was introduced keeping in view the convenience of large number of customers preferring the hotel to ensure them prompt service as they can reserve the table and avoid delay. The app also has a food delivery facility which is now available to Android users and soon would be extended to IOS users also.

MLC Bharath and many prominent persons from the city participated in the launching event.