Tirupati: SPMVV, WORD join hands for organic farming

Tirupati: Sri Padmavati Mahila University in association with welfare organisation for rural development (WORD) came to an understanding on developing a model for organic farming.

Vice-Chancellor Prof D Jamuna, Registrar Prof D M Mamata, general secretary of WORD Dr G Gangadhara and Professors of the Department of Sericulture had a discussion on this initiative on Saturday.

It was decided to develop organic farming techniques and an organic farming model mainly for students in the botany department.

Students will be given WORD internships. The event was attended by Prof Sujatamma, Head, Department of Sericulture, Prof G Savithri, Prof Bharathi and others.