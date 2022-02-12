  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Tirupathi

Tirupati: SPMVV, WORD join hands for organic farming

SPMVV V-C Prof D Jamuna, Registrar Prof D M Mamatha and faculty of Sericulture department with WORD general secretary Dr G Gangadhara in Tirupati on Saturday
x

SPMVV V-C Prof D Jamuna, Registrar Prof D M Mamatha and faculty of Sericulture department with WORD general secretary Dr G Gangadhara in Tirupati on Saturday

Highlights

Sri Padmavati Mahila University in association with welfare organisation for rural development (WORD) came to an understanding on developing a model for organic farming.

Tirupati: Sri Padmavati Mahila University in association with welfare organisation for rural development (WORD) came to an understanding on developing a model for organic farming.

Vice-Chancellor Prof D Jamuna, Registrar Prof D M Mamata, general secretary of WORD Dr G Gangadhara and Professors of the Department of Sericulture had a discussion on this initiative on Saturday.

It was decided to develop organic farming techniques and an organic farming model mainly for students in the botany department.

Students will be given WORD internships. The event was attended by Prof Sujatamma, Head, Department of Sericulture, Prof G Savithri, Prof Bharathi and others.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X