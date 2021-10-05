Tirupati: Sri City Financial Officer gets Best CMA CFO Award

Tirupati: The Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of India (ICMAI) conferred the prestigious 'Best CMA-CFO Award' on R Nagarajan, Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Sri City in its 5th CMA-CFO Awards-2017 ceremony.

This award was presented in recognition of his significant contributions in improving corporate governance, value creation and preservation, managing risk and control, achieving operational efficiency, promoting good CSR practices and implementing innovative Cost and Management Accounting practices under the category 'Service-Small Scale' sector.

Sri City Founder Managing Director Ravindra Sannareddy congratulated Nagarajan and appreciated ICMAI for organising such a platform to identify and honour the glittering stars of the finance community in the country. He stated that this was the 5th award bestowed on Sri City during the year.

The award carries a trophy and a citation. As the award presentation ceremonies in the respective years were not held because of the pandemic situation in the country, the awards for 2017 and 2019 were presented now in virtual mode.

Nagarajan had earlier bagged 'Asian CFO Leadership Award' in July 2021, and 'CFO India' award consecutively in 2019, 2020 and 2021. He was adjudged as 'One of India's 50 Best CFOs' by Whitepage International in association with UK Asian Business Council in 2018.