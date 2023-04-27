Tirupati: SV Vedic University 7th convocation tomorrow

Tirupati: The 7th convocation of TTD-run Sri Venkateswara Vedic University (SVVU) will be held here on April 28. Governor Abdul Nazeer who is the Chancellor of the University will preside over and confer the degrees in the convocation.

SVVU Vice-Chancellor Acharya Rani Sadasiva Murthy briefing the media on the convocation said that in all 550 students will be conferred with various degrees, PhD and certificates for successful completion of courses, in the official convocation ceremony which will be held at the Mahathi Auditorium in the city at 11 am on Friday.

Eminent scholars Brahmarshi V Subramanya Shastri, Ghanapati of Hyderabad, and Brahmarshi Ramachandra Mani Dravida Shastri of Chennai will be presented Maha Mahopadhyaya titles while Brahmarshi Kapilavai Ram Somayaji Shastri of Annavaram and Brahmarshi C Vamsi Krishna Ghanapati of Mysore will be presented with the Vachaspati title, he said.

The Vice-Chancellor took the occasion to inform some of the development initiatives in the university which were launched in 2006 for protection and promotion of Vedas and Vedic studies.

They include introducing MA courses in grammar and translation courses (from Sanskrit to English), diploma courses in Yoga, occult courses, developing Navagraha Shila gardens, Yajna Oushadhi gardens etc. in the university campus and preservation of palm leaf documents.

He said the TTD manuscripts project in the university is engaged in digitisation and preservation of palm leaf documents collected from the TTD and State archeology and added the university will soon commence a course for study and translation of these palm leaf documents.

University Registrar Acharya Radheshyam, TTD PRO Dr T Ravi, University PRO Acharya Brahmacharya and others were present.