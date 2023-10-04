Tirupati: SVIMS professor adjudged as ‘Woman in Chemistry’

Tirupati: Prof Amineni Uma Maheswari, Head of Bioinformatics department in SVIMS University, has been selected as ‘Woman in Chemistry’ by the jury constituted by the Royal Society of Chemistry and the Principal Scientific Advisor.



The jury chose her as one among the ‘Top 75 Indian Women in Chemistry’ and her name will be included

in the fourth edition of the ‘She is – 75 Women in Chemistry’.

The book presents the success journeys of 75 women in STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics) on the occasion of 75 years of Independence. SVIMS Director cum Vice Chancellor Dr RV Kumar congratulated Dr Uma Maheswari on her achievement.