Tirupati: TDP promises free power up to 500 units to powerlooms

Tirupati : Instilling confidence in people and cadres, TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu asserted that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has to step down after May 13 polls. He held roadshows in Puttur (Nagari constituency), Palamaner and Madanapalle and addressed public meetings. In Puttur, he claimed that TDP will be winning 160 plus Assembly and 24 plus parliament seats. Seeing the response of the people in Nagari it is decided that the NDA is unstoppable, he said.

Keeping in view the Mudaliyars who are predominantly engaged in powerlooms, Naidu assured no power charges for them up to 500 units. This will prove a big boon for them and is expected to influence the voting significantly. CM Jagan has promised the same but did not fulfil it, he recalled

Naidu told the people that the party’s ‘Super Six schemes’ will be implemented with the goal of increasing people’s income. By bringing in more investments and industries, wealth will be created and distributed to the poor. An industrial township will be set up in Nagari through which jobs will be provided to the youth.

“Friends, there is no time as only 7 weeks left for the polling. I will discharge my responsibility and you also should vote responsibly to dethrone this atrocious government. May 13 is a day which changes the future of the state and people. The elections in the state will become one sided,” he remarked.

Naidu said that there should be accountability in democracy which CM Jagan was lacking. He has been confusing people with the fake surveys. Jagan has been saying that they were all ‘Siddham’ but before Praja Galam nothing is possible.

At Palamaner, he lambasted CM Jagan for completely destroying the irrigation sector and called him a traitor of Rayalaseema. Though irrigation water is not supplied even a single acre in the past five years, CM Jagan encouraged free flow of spurious liquor, ganja and other drugs in every village in the State including Rayalaseema.

It is time to show Jagan Mohan Reddy the door and people should be ready for that. Everyone is ready to defeat the YSRCP, including the farmers who are not getting even the subsidies and minimum support price for any farm product. he added. Even the employees are not getting their salaries on time while the pensioners too are not getting their pensions promptly, he said.

TDP chief promised the people to supply water to every acre once the NDA is in power. The free bus facility will be provided for women in the State and Rs.20000 each will be paid for farmers under Annadata scheme besides extending subsidies. The power charges too will be regularised immediately after the NDA forms the government besides eliminating drugs from the State within 100 days of coming to power. He appealed to the people to reject the amount that the YSRCP leaders are going to offer for every voter.

Party MP candidate D Prasada Rao, MLA candidates N Amaranatha Reddy (Palamaner), G Bhanu Prakash Reddy (Nagari) and Shajahan Basha (Madanapalle) and other leaders took part in the meetings.