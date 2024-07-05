Live
Just In
Tirupati: Tributes paid to tribal hero Alluri
Tirupati: Revolutionary freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju's 127th birth anniversary was celebrated here on Thursday. Political leaders, government officials and social organisations paid rich tributes to the leader.
District Collector Dr S Venkateswar along with Joint Collector Dhyanchandra, city MLA Arani Srinivasulu and other officials paid rich tributes to the portrait of Alluri. He suggested youth to reform themselves by keeping away from vices and strive for the development of society. Municipal Commissioner Aditi Singh along with the municipal officials;
SP Harshavardhan Raju; Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force officials, SP Srinivas, DSP Chechu Babu, RI Suresh Kumar Reddy, CIs Srinivas Suresh Kumar and others paid rich tributes to portrait of Alluri Sitarama Raju at their respective offices. They lauded the sacrifices of the legendary leader for making the country free from British rule and asked the youth to follow the footsteps of Alluri and inculcate patriotism.
BJP cultural wing convenor Gundala Go pinath Reddy along with leaders paid floral tributes to Alluri Sitarama Raju and recalled his services to the country.