Tirupati : TTD chairman Bhumana Karunakara Reddy stresses need for Gosamrakshana

Tirupati : TTD observed Gokulashtami, popular as Krishna Janmashtami, which marks the reincarnation of Lord Vishnu as Sri Krishna. Special pujas were held in TTD temples also at its Gosala and Go Mandiram here on Thursday.

TTD chairman Bhumana Karunakara Reddy who participated in the Janmashtami celebration in Gosala, observed that it is the duty of every citizen of India to protect Gomata as the sacred cow is a mother to all.

As part of Gokulashtami celebrations, the TTD chairman participated in Gopuja Mahotsavam at SV Gosamrakshana Sala and also observed special Abisekam of Sri Venugopala Swamy at Sapta Pradakshina Mandiram at Alipiri. Speaking on the occasion, Karunakar Reddy informed that the Union government has selected TTD Gosamrakshana for promotion of desi breed of Sahiwal cows, one of the high yielding species in the country and sanctioned a grant of Rs 40 crore for the project. “It is the recognition for the TTD’s efforts for preservation, protection and promotion of indigenous desi breeds,” he said adding that a detailed report will be prepared on the measures to be taken to boost of Sahiwal breeds which will enhance milk protection and also sustain the indigenous cow species.

He said Gopuja at SV Goshala was an annual feature and over the years TTD has taken up several Gosamrakshana projects and also donated cows to farmers to highlight the importance of the bovines.

During his earlier stint as TTD chairman, an international seminar was conducted titled Vande Gomataram in which a few Nobel laureates also participated and deliberated on the uses of cows to society. TTD will soon promote such conferences.

Earlier, the TTD chairman was received by artistes with a colourful display of bhajans, kolatams etc. He fed sugarcane and fruits to elephants ahead of darshan of Sri Venugopal Swamy. Thereafter he offered puja to a pair of cow and calf and also fed fodder. He tried his hand on milking a cow.

Reddy also participated in the Sri Venkateswara Divya Maha Mantra Yajna Purnahuti program and submitted books of Sri Venkateswara Maha Mantra Likhita Japam at a stupa.

SV Gosamrakshana committee members Ramsunil Reddy, CVSO Narasimha Kishore, Goshala director Dr Harnath Reddy and DyEO Shanti were also present.